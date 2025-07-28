UNLV Rebels Football Announce Start Times and Promotions for Home Games
The UNLV Rebels football team has set a time for their Week 0 season opener against the Idaho State Bengals. The game will take place at 1:00 PM local time on August 23, at the Rebels' home field of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The game was originally set to take place on September 13 at the same venue, but the Rebels had to move the game due to a scheduling conflict with the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford championship boxing match, which got scheduled the same day as the football game after UNLV had already set their schedule. Nevertheless, knowing what a big event the boxing match was for the city, the Rebels ultimately decided to move their game to accommodate the fight.
Along with the opener, the Rebels also announced that their homecoming game will take place on October 11 at 12:30 local time. The Rebels will be hosting the Air Force Falcons as their homecoming opponent.
All Start Times Announced For Home Games
For the remainder of their home games, UNLV will host UCLA at 5:00 PM on September 6. The New Mexico Lobos will come to town on November 1 for a game at noon. On November 15, UNLV will play the Utah State Aggies at 4:00 PM, and in their only game not played on a Saturday, the Rebels will host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Friday, November 21, under the lights at 7:30 PM.
All times are now set for the UNLV Rebels 2025 season. The team also announced all of their promotions, which include Hispanic Heritage Night, Native American Heritage Night, Military Appreciation Night, and more.
This is sure to be another incredible season for the Rebels football team, filled with lots of excitement at Allegiant Stadium. As we keep getting closer to the season, we will continue to get more news and updates. Now that the schedule is set, we are just waiting for the kick-off of the season opener, less than a month from today.
