UNLV Rebels Football: Best Offensive Player At Each Position 2025

It was an incredible season for the UNLV Rebels offense. In Dan Mullen's first season as the head coach in Las Vegas, they had one of the most electric offenses in the nation. They had a fantastic scheme run by outstanding players. These are the top players at each position for the 2025 Rebels' offense.

Quarterback

Anthony Colandrea

Colandrea transferred to UNLV from the Virginia Cavaliers this offseason and went on to become the best player in the Mountain West Conference this season. He has been named All-Mountain West First Team and the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. Still, with one game left next week against the Ohio Bobcats in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23, he has already thrown for 3,275 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while rushing for 621 yards and nine more touchdowns.

Running Back

Jai'Den Thomas

Thomas didn't see quite as much volume as we expected this season, but he has lived up to expectations. Entering the season, he was one of the favorites to be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. While his teammate came away with that honor, he was also named First-Team All Mountain West. This season, he has rushed for 985 yards and 12 touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry and caught 36 passes for 221 yards and another touchdown.

Wide Receiver

Jaden Bradley

Troy Omeire and Daejon Reynolds made a late-season push to be the top wide receiver, but Bradley was the best wideout on the Rebels this season. He carried the team early in the season and finished leading the team in receptions and yardage by a large margin. This season, he has caught 54 passes for 869 yards and four touchdowns. We expect him to have one more big game next week against Ohio in his final bowl game.

Tight End

Var'Keyes Gumms

The junior tight end has put together a solid season. He finished the season catching 11 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He leads or is tied for the lead in every relevant receiving category among the tight ends on the team.

Offensive Line

Reid Williams

When Williams transferred to UNLV this offseason, he was expected to be the best transfer lineman, and he lived up to expectations. The interior lineman made a huge difference for this offense this season

