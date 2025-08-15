UNLV Rebels Football Bring Back Comic-Book Themed Poster and Pins For 2025 Season
There was some big news for UNLV Rebels and comic book fans this week. Their comic book-themed game poster series and collectible pins are returning for the 2025 Rebels' football season. They will be designed by graphic artist Dean Pizzoferrato and will feature individual members of the football team. They will be free, and a limited amount of posters will be placed on tables located around Allegiant Stadium at each home game.
They will also be giving out limited-edition game pins at each game this season as well. Each pin will be specific to that game's opponent and will feature similar design elements to the aforementioned game posters. These will also be free and can be found at the Rebel Village Fan Zone in Lot C and the Torch Terrace for all home games. There will also be a limited number of pins available. Both the pins and the posters will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to the earliest arriving attendees.
Graphic Artist Dean Pizzoferrato On Creating The Posters And Pins For UNLV Rebels Football
"Collectibles have always been a huge part of my life so I was excited for the opportunity to help create a series of prints that tied along with UNLV football that fans could enjoy collecting themselves," said Pizzoferrato. "This year's 'Astonishing Rebs' series title treatment is also an homage to Jim Steranko's iconic X-Men logo. The classic hand-drawn vertical block lettering really ties together the spirit of this year's team and home poster campaign. The X-Men specifically have always been my favorite superhero franchise as I always thought they had the coolest characters and designs, but their focus was always on being a team of superheroes, which seems fitting for our squad. For a new giveaway this year, we came up with a really cool pin series that features bold colors with clean and simple designs that tie in with this year's posters. I really hope fans have fun collecting them all."
This is an exciting announcement for fans of all ages who will be attending UNLV home games this season. This is another thank you to the fans who have come out to support the Rebels in droves as the team has become more successful in recent years. There will also be plenty of other themed nights and giveaways throughout the 2025 college football season.
