UNLV Rebels Football Earn Votes In AP Top 25 Poll
Just a few short years ago, the UNLV Rebels football program was not only an afterthought in the college football landscape, but they were an afterthought in the Mountain West Conference. Then Barry Odom took over the head coaching job and completely rebuilt the roster and culture in Las Vegas. This offseason, Odom left to take the Purdue Boilermakers job, but leaves a team that has now been to back-to-back Mountain West Conference Championship games. The team has also been left in good hands with former Florida Gators head coach and multi-time NCAA Championship-winning coordinator Dan Mullen.
Before ever coaching a down at UNLV, Mullen is already being regarded by many as the best coach in the Mountain West. However, his roster lost a ton of key players from the last year. Guys like wide receiver Ricky White III, linebacker Jackson Woodard, and safety Johnathan Baldwin all found themselves playing in the NFL Preseason Week 1 this past weekend, while 2024 starting quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams earned himself an invitation to the Las Vegas Raiders rookie minicamp. Stars who were expected to return in 2025, safety Jalen Catalon and Charles Correa, also left for the transfer portal, leaving voids on the roster. However, Mullen came in and loaded up his roster with transfer portal stars and put together what is considered to be one of the best transfer portal classes in the country.
Because of all the changes, UNLV has been considered one of the most polarizing teams in the nation this season. Nevertheless, it does look like they may be getting a lot more respect than some may have expected. The 2025 College Football AP Top 25 rankings have come out, and the Rebels were listed as a team receiving votes. They appeared on three ballots and received a total of 21 points. This lands them between Nebraska and Toledo in points, landing them at No. 35 in the preseason rankings. They are currently ahead of teams like the Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Colorado Buffaloes.
This is huge news for a program on the rise. There is a legitimate chance that UNLV can spend a lot of time in the top 25 this season and potentially even compete to make a run at the College Football Playoffs. All these little milestones for UNLV are crucial for things like long-term rankings, recruiting, and earning bigger opportunities.
