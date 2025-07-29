UNLV Rebels Football Team Could "Be In For A Very Long Season"
After bringing in new head coach Dan Mullen, who did an outstanding job bringing in players through the transfer portal, there is a ton of excitement and high expectations for the UNLV Rebels football team in Las Vegas. This program is coming off back-to-back Mountain West Conference Championship Game appearances and the fans expect much of the same if not more. However, there is the other side of that coin that hasn't been discussed much. What if Mullen and this new-look roster don't work out? Mountain West Connection explored that possibility recently.
Mountain West Connection Believes UNLV Could Be In For a Long Season:
"UNLV loses head coach Bary Odom and several key players; however, the Rebels do bring in Dan Mullen and have key players such as Alex Orji from Michigan and Cam Friel in addition to bringing in Virginia transfer, Anthony Colandrea, who started 17 games for the Cavaliers. A huge focus for the Rebel offense this season will be running back Jai’Den Thomas, who rushed for 918 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2024 season, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 164 attempts. UNLV adds Keyvone Lee to the room from Mississippi State and Jaylon Glover from Utah. This season, UNLV also brings back an important receiver in Jaden Bradley (9 receptions, 173 yards, one touchdown). Out of conference, UNLV will face UCLA and Idaho State at home and Sam Houston and Miami (OH) on the road. In conference, the Rebels must travel to Wyoming, Boise State, and Colorado State and will also face Air Force at home.
There are plenty of concerns surrounding the depth of this year’s UNLV team as the Rebels bring back just two starters, but UNLV does bring in a lot of unproven JUCO talent. UNLV does lose plenty of talent in the receiver room, and Jajcson Woodard is no longer present in the linebacker room to lead the Rebels either. The Rebels also do not bring back any starters on the offensive line, but again, Dan Mullen does bring in Power Four talent. If the JUCO talent does not step up for UNLV, the Rebels will be in for a very long season."
We don't buy into this is a likelihood, but it is important that we remember that it is a possibility. Nevertheless, we expect to see to the Rebels battling it out with the Boise State Broncos once again this year when push comes to shove. The Rebels are one of the two best teams in the Mountain West.
