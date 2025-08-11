UNLV Rebels Football Transfer Chief Borders Says "The Best Guys Will Play"
When the UNLV Rebels hired new head coach Dan Mullen this offseason, he did a complete overhaul of the roster. The primary way he reshaped the roster was through the transfer portal. On the defensive side of the ball, nine of the projected 11 starters transferred to the school this offseason after Mullen took over. One of those transfers is edge rusher Chief Borders.
Borders originally recruited out of high school by Mullens to go to the Florida Gators, which is where he spent his first two college seasons in 2021 and 2022. He then spent 2023 with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and last season with the Pitt Panthers. After four years with three Power 4 teams, Borders has been recruited by Mullens once again to play in the Mountain West Conference.
He understands that coming from a bigger program isn't going to mean he'll be handed a starting job. Mullen has made it clear that everyone will have to earn their place on the team and earn playing time. This is the way most good coaches handle their roster when taking over a new program, and it sounds like the Rebels have fully bought into Mullen's culture. Everything we've heard out of Vegas so far has been exremely positive. Recently, Borders took the time to speak about being a transfer at UNLV and reuniting with coach Mullen.
Borders On Joining UNLV As A Transfer
“Work like a pro and act like one,” Borders said. “It all starts with laying down that foundation and how we treat each other and how we go about doing things on and off the field. Our core values are everything... It’s a full-circle moment (with Mullen). Just glad to complete that circle here at UNLV and excited to be reunited with my coach. We have a lot of unfinished business and are here taking those steps together.”
Borders On Transfers From Power 4 Conferences Earning Their Roles
“Everyone is going to have their own opinion (on transfers), but at the end of the day it’s your name on the back of the jersey. Find the best situation for yourself and then follow your gut... The best guys will play and be out there on the field. Just do your job. If everyone does that, it will translate to how we play in the games and hopefully winning.”
