UNLV Rebels: Games With College Football Playoff Implications In Week 7
The UNLV Rebels have high hopes for this season, and their ultimate goal is to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, there are quite a few other teams in the mix to represent the G5 in the playoffs this season. UNLV will be hosting the Air Force Falcons this week, but there will be quite a few other games that could have a major impact on the Rebels and their hopes of making the College Football Playoff. These are the games that you need to be watching this weekend that could affect the Rebels' playoff hopes.
East Carolina Pirates @ Tulane Green Wave
Thursday, October 9, Final Score Tulane 26 - East Carolina 19
The Green Wave already played on Thursday, and unfortunately, the Pirates were unable to help out the Rebels and come away with the win in this game. They continue to roll, with their only loss this season coming at the hands of the No. 13-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. It's unlikely they face a true test until they play the Memphis Tigers on November 7.
South Florida Bulls @ North Texas Mean Green
Friday, October 10, 7:30 PM EST On ESPN2
Both of these teams are in the mix for a CFP spot, and only one of them will still be in the mix by the end of the night. If you aren't doing anything tonight, this game is on ESPN and is worth watching. North Texas is actually the favorite in this game, but we are expecting USF to come away with the win in this prime-time game.
Old Dominion Monarchs @ Marshall Thundering Herd
Saturday, October 11, 3:30 PM EST On ESPN+
Old Dominion is currently sitting at 4 - 1 with their only loss coming on the road to the No. 20-ranked Indiana Hoosiers. If they run the table and win the Sun Belt, they could have a chance to earn a spot in the CFP. Even on the road this week, this is a game that the Monarchs should win by at least two scores. They are a much better team, and we'd expect a double-digit win this week.
Navy Midshipmen @ Temple Owls
Saturday, October 11, 4:00 PM EST On ESPN2
Navy is going on the road to watch the take on a potentially underrated Temple team. If one of these teams is going to get upset this week, it's the Midshipmen going on the road. This game will not be a layup for Navy like most are expecting it to be.
