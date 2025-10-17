UNLV Rebels: Games With College Football Playoff Implications In Week 8
The UNLV Rebels hit the road in Week 8 with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line when they take on the Boise State Broncos. While they have their eyes set on a College Football Playoff birth, there are plenty of other teams that have the same goal, and one team can get a playoff bid from the G6. These are all the games you should be watching this weekend that could have an impact on the Rebels' playoff hopes this season.
Week 8 Games With Playoff Implications
Army Black Knights @ Tulane Green Wave
Saturday, October 18, 12:00 PM EST On ESPNU
Tulane goes into this game as the clear favorite at home against Army. They are very much alive in the College Football Playoff picture with their one and only loss coming at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels, who are currently ranked No. 5 in the country. Their biggest win was over the Duke Blue Devils, and they have been impressive all season. We would expect that to continue this week with a convincing win over the Black Knights. They likely won't face a true test until November 7, when they go on the road to Memphis to take on the No. 22-ranked Tigers.
Memphis Tigers @ UAB Blazers
Saturday, October 18, 4:00 PM EST On ESPN2
As we just mentioned, the Tigers enter this game as the No. 22-ranked team in the country. We don't expect the Blazers to put up much of a fight against Memphis this week, even on their home field. The Tigers have been outstanding this season and are currently sitting at 6 - 0, with a big win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. However, they will need to not look past this game with a huge matchup against the USF Bulls looming next week. That will likely be the most impactful regular-season game for that G6 playoff bid all year. Still, they need to focus and get through this game first.
Florida Atlantic Owls @ South Florida Bulls
Saturday, October 18, 7:30 PM On ESPNU
The Bulls come into this game ranked at No. 19 in the country. They host an Owls team that currently sits at 3 - 3. We'd expect South Florida to make easy work of Florida Atlantic this week. USF does have a 49 - 12 loss on their resume, but it came at the hands of the No. 2-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Perhaps more importantly, they have two big wins over the Boise State Broncos and Florida Gators, who were both ranked at the time. With that said, the same thing that goes for the Tigers goes for the Bulls. They can not just look past the Owls with Memphis on the horizon next week. They need to focus on this game and get the job done.
