UNLV Rebels Games With College Football Playoff Implications Recap: Week 5
The UNLV Rebels have College Football Playoff hopes this season. They will look to represent the G6 in the playoffs, but have a lot of competition with the same lofty goals. While the Rebels had a bye week in Week 5, some of their biggest playoff competition did have important games that could have a massive impact on UNLV and their playoff dreams. These are all the games that we targeted as the most important, as far as playoff implications go, and what went down.
Memphis Tigers @ Florida Atlantic Owls
The now 5 - 0 Tigers beat up on Florida Atlantic in Week 5 as expected. They won by a final score of 55 - 26. Running back Greg Desrosiers Jr put on a show, running for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Next up for Memphis are the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. It looks like we will have to wait for their showdown with the USF Bulls in three weeks before we really see Memphis tested again this season.
South Alabama Jaguars @ North Texas Mean Green
North Texas kind of came out of nowhere to get into the playoff picture, but their high-powered offense has them in the mix. They knocked off South Alabama this past weekend by a score of 36 - 22 to improve their record to 5 - 0. The Mean Green have a bye week in Week 6, but when they return to action on October 10, they will be going head-to-head with the USF Bulls in a huge matchup.
Rice Owls @ Navy Midshipmen
Navy knocked off Rice in this game and improved their record to 4 - 0. They won a close game by a score of 21 - 13. They will have a showdown against Mountain West foe the Air Force Falcons this weekend. This is an interesting matchup for Rebels fans to watch, being that it is a Mountain West game. Navy likely won't face a real test until they play North Texans in early November, but then they have a gauntlet to run. After the Mean Green, they face Notre Dame, USF, and Memphis. That stretch will make or break them.
Tulane Green Wave @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane
After losing to the Ole Miss Rebels the previous week, Tulane bounced back in Week 5 with a 31 - 14 victory over Tulsa. They improved their record to 4 - 1. It's unlikely they face a real test until they play Memphis on November 7. Another loss would likely end their playoff hopes.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News