UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Calls Injured Quarterback Alex Orji "One Of The Toughest Guys I Know"
While the UNLV Rebels came away with a big win over the UCLA Bruins in Week 2, it wasn't all good news in Las Vegas. They also learned they lost one of their team leaders and key contributors, quarterback Alex Orji. Orji had transferred to Las Vegas from the Michigan Wolverines this offseason and immediately stepped up as a leader and a captain.
Unfortunately, he suffered a devastating season-ending injury in last weekend's game. The extent of the injury sounds gruesome. He suffered a Grade 3 LCL injury, and his hamstring tore off the bone. Even with that, he jogged off the field on his own to the shock of his head coach, Dan Mullen, who called him "one of the toughest guys I know" after learning the extent of the injury.
Orji had only been being used sparingly and situationally, but he already had a game-winning touchdown run on his resume in Week 1. If you listen to coach Mullen, the loss of his voice in the locker room and on the sidelines could be the toughest thing for the team to get past. We had heard about his character and leadership all offseason since the day he arrived in Las Vegas.
The only saving grace here is that the team is still in good hands with Orji's teammate and friend, Anthony Colandrea, under center, handling the quarterback duties on his own moving forward. Nevertheless, the team will have to move on without Orji but that didn't stop coach Mullen from praising his fallen star.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Losing Quarterback Alex Orji For The Remainder Of The Season
“Huge loss for the team,” said Mullen. “The devastating part is not just the loss of his talent on the field, but his leadership, his demeanor, the man that he is. It’s heartbreaking for him for all the work he puts in. That’s the biggest heartbreak. But also the team because I know he means so much to everybody on this team.
When they saw the hit originally, they thought it could have been a lot worse. He came over to the sideline. He’s got to be one of the toughest guys I know — he jogged off the field. Then when they did the MRI they got in there and saw the extent of the injury.”
