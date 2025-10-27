UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Emerges As Candidate For LSU Job
The LSU Tigers have fired their head coach, Brian Kelly. With another Power 4 coach being fired, the rumors immediately began to swirl about UNLV Rebels head coach potentially going to LSU. Pro Football Network listed Mullen as their No. 2 option for the LSU job on their list of five potential candidates. This is going to continue to happen with every job that opens up, but this is what they had to say on Mullen to LSU.
Pro Football Network On UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Being Their No. 2 Candidate For The LSU Head Coaching Job
"One of the main criticisms surrounding the current LSU head coach is his SEC record. The Tigers have lost multiple conference games in each of their campaigns so far. With that in mind, the Tigers could potentially look for a head coach who has proven experience in the self-styled best conference in the sport.
During his tenure in the SEC, Dan Mullen led the Mississippi State Bulldogs to eight consecutive bowl games after taking over in 2009, also guiding the school to a No. 1 national ranking in 2014. Currently, the former Bulldogs and Florida Gators coach is the head coach at the UNLV Rebels.
After being fired from Florida, Mullen took a three-year break from coaching college football. However, following his return, the head coach has looked as sharp as ever. UNLV is fighting atop the Mountain West, with just one loss, a 15.1% chance of winning the conference, and an outside shot of making the College Football Playoff.
However, after recent rumors linked him with the vacant Arkansas Razorbacks job, the UNLV head coach revealed he has no interest in departing the program.
“I’ll be here… You want me to do that? I’m gonna be the head coach at UNLV next year, I’ll be here. I’m not going anywhere… I said it to the players. I told them that.” Mullen revealed to the media when questioned about taking a bigger coaching job.
This practically rules him out of contention. That said, stranger things have happened in college football, and a big-money deal to rejoin the SEC could prove too appealing to turn down."
It's a bit odd that they listed him as their No. 2 option and also said that his comments "practically rules him out", but it's good to see that they acknowledged what Mullen has been saying every single time he's been asked about any job that has opened up. It would be tough for Mullen to make it any clearer that he fully plans to remain in Las Vegas next year as the head coach of UNLV.
