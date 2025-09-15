UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Emerges As Potential Candidate For UCLA Coaching Vacancy
After losing back-to-back games to Mountain West opponents, the UNLV Rebels and New Mexico Lobos, the UCLA Bruins have fired head coach DeShaun Foster. Already, names are emerging for the potential head coach at UCLA, and one of those names being floated out there is Rebels' head coach Dan Mullen. The very UNLV coach who had just knocked off Foster's Bruins in Week 2, which helped contribute to his firing.
UCLA Bruins On SI listed Mullen as a top candidate for the job, along with a number of other candidates.
UCLA Bruins On SI On UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen
"Mullen is off to a strong start with UNLV, even taking down the Bruins in Week 3 of the campaign. Mullen, a former ESPN analyst, has been successful as an offensive head coach in his career, something the Bruins could use right about now.
"Dan Mullen is an experienced and proven winner as a head coach at the highest levels of college football," UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield said. "I'm confident that he'll build on the strong momentum that Rebel football experienced the past two years and lead our program to even greater heights in the years to come."'
As of now, we have no reason to believe that Mullen has any interest in leaving UNLV to take the UCLA job. However, the Rebels do have to be prepared for his name to be mentioned unless he completely closes the door on the idea or the school makes another hire. Losing Mullen would be a tough loss for the school, just a year after losing former head coach Barry Odom. It remains to be seen if anything will actually come of this, but it's certainly a storyline worth paying attention to.
This is a situation that UNLV athletic director Erick Harper is familiar with and recently spoke about with the UNLV official website.
UNLV Rebels Athletic Director Erick Harper On Being Prepared For His Coach To Be Coveted By Bigger Schools
"A lot of it is about thinking ahead, trying to anticipate. “OK, we’re halfway through the season, and Coach has only lost one game. What schools might be interested in our coach? And will the coach be interested in the school? If so, how do I get in between?”
That’s why it's important to be proactive with coaches' contracts.
One thing I tell all of my coaches is that my door is always open. I’m approachable, and I’m open to listening to any challenge you’re experiencing. But if you don’t tell me what that challenge is, I can’t help you."
However, for now, Mullen is focused on the Rebels' upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. The teams face off Saturday, September 20, at 12:00 EST. It will be the Rebels' final non-conference game before entering Mountain West Conference play. Until there is any actual movement regarding Mullen and UCLA, these are just rumors for now.
