UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Expects The Colorado State Rams To Show Them "Things We Haven't Seen"
The UNLV Rebels football team has lost two games in a row, and head coach Dan Mullen understands that there are things that he needs to get fixed. However, he also knows that he can't dwell on the past, and he needs to focus on their Week 11 matchup against the Colorado State Rams. This is a game that the Rebels should win, but they still have to go out there and win it. Recently, Mullen spoke to the media about UNLV's recent struggles, as well as their Week 11 matchup.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Having To Have His Team Prepared And Do The Little Things Right
“We do things that are really hard and mess up things that shouldn’t be, things that we can control,” Mullen said. “That’s the frustrating part. We dug ourselves out of a massive hole. But that goes back to me.
I have to make sure every part of our preparation — how we practice, how we meet, how we teach — is that if we have a problem, we find the solution. We have to change some of the things we’re doing and we’re going to.”
Mullen On The Team Needing To Not Dig Themselves A Hole Again This Week
“Hopefully, we’re not down 21-0. I always think it’s much harder to keep that mindset, that fight, that positive energy, that, ‘Hey, we can make this happen,’ type of attitude. That’s what makes some of the other things we’re not doing so frustrating.
If we have a problem, what’s the solution? Oh, hey, just do it better. That’s not a solution.”
Mullen On Dealing With The Colorado State Rams Blitzing In Week 11
“They’re going to blitz from every direction. We have to be careful in warmups — they might blitz us when we’re stretching. A lot of times if you’re going to pressure at that level, it’s a high risk-reward. But that’s the challenge we’re facing.”
Mullen On Colorado State Interim Head Coach Tyson Summers
“A really intelligent football coach. A very, very innovative coach who’s not afraid to think outside the lines.
That’s how we got to where we are today. We weren’t afraid to think outside the box and try things other people won’t try. (Summers) does a real good job doing that. I’m sure he’s hoping he runs the program well enough that they give him an opportunity to become the permanent head coach.”
Mullen On Getting Different Looks From Colorado State
“They’re probably going to present us with a lot of different looks and things we haven’t seen.”
