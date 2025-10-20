UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Has "0.0 Interest In Arkansas"
The Arkansas Razorbacks recently fired their head coach Sam Pittman, and much like with all the other Power 4 jobs that have opened up, UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen's name was brought up as a potential replacement. Last week, we covered a report from BOAS or Best of Arkansas Sports based on comments Mike Irwin made on The Hospitality Room podcast. Rebels' head coach Dan Mullen has since responded to the comments and shut them down convincingly. This is what the report had to say, and how Mullen responded.
The Report From Best of Arkansas Sports
"According to veteran sportscaster Mike Irwin of Pig Trail Nation, there are once again two coaches who “would take this job without any conditions whatsoever” – Bobby Petrino and Dan Mullen...
Dan Mullen’s name has surfaced the traditional way – through anonymous sources. That left the door open for a pretty emphatic denial this week:
Of course, long ago, Nick Saban once claimed he was “not going to be the Alabama coach” and Mike Anderson said he planned to “retire” at Missouri. We all know how those turned out.
It would make sense if Mullen wants to return to the conference where he had been a head coach or offensive coordinator for 17 straight seasons from 2005-21.
In fact, Mike Irwin said on The Hospitality Room podcast that Mullen wants the Arkansas job so bad that he “has basically told them, ‘Hey, you don’t have to give me NIL guarantees, you don’t have to give me a bunch of money. I’ll deal with the buyout I have here. I want to come.’”
He added that while he’s heard some coaches have expressed concern in the AD situation at Arkansas, Mullen is fine with Yurachek remaining in his post.
“He hasn’t placed any conditions on accepting this job,” Irwin said of the former Mississippi State and Florida head coach. “He said, ‘I want this job because it’s a perfect situation for me. I can come in, I can recruit, I can build a team up, I can win games.’”
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen's Response To Irwin's Report
“0.0 interest in Arkansas,” Mullen said. "Thanks for the shout out though. Y’all need to hire Gus Malzahn.”
More UNLV Rebels On SI News