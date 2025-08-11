UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Has "A Really Good Feeling About This Team"
The UNLV Rebels football season is right around the corner, and everyone wants to see how head coach Dan Mullen is going to have this team looking on August 23, when they make their season debut in Week 0. The season being moved up to Week 0 has put them in a time crunch, considering they are a team loaded with new players. Recently, coach Mullen took the time to speak about what he wants this team to accomplish and how they are coming together this offseason.
Also, one of the key but often overlooked parts of a football team is the special teams. Freshman punter Cameron Brown, who agreed to come to UNLV from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, and college special teams coordinator Adam Scheier, took the time to speak about Mullen's coaching style.
Mullen On His Expectations For The Rebels
“I want to build a program that not just has the opportunity to compete in the Mountain West but if you have the opportunity to compete in the College Football Playoff, compete and win those games as well," Mullen said. "You go out on the practice field, our guys love to be on the field. Our guys like to be around each other. You want to see a good team? Go in a locker room. Go in a team meeting. If I walk into a team meeting and it’s crickets, you can hear me when I’m walking in, I wouldn’t think guys like each other... I have a really good feeling about this team. I like our mindset. I like our attitude.”
Brown On Mullen's Will To Win
“Coach Mullen, when he talks, he’s a winner. He really wants to win, and that rubs off on all of us. I really want to get to the Mountain West championship, win that this year and, obviously, the Mountain West is going to change next year so there’s no better way to finish it off than with a championship.”
Scheier On How Impressed He's Been With Mullen
“I’m really impressed with how he runs a program. His attention to detail, his involvement on the offensive side of the ball, his input on defense and obviously his emphasis on special teams. It’s cool to see somebody you started out with early in the profession when we were young, seeing how he’s taken his game to the level that it’s at.”
