UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen "Not Even Close" To Naming A Starting Quarterback
One of the biggest questions surrounding UNLV Rebels football this season is who new head coach Dan Mullen is going to make his starting quarterback. After 2024 dual-threat quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams graduated back in June and earned an invitation to the Las Vegas Raiders rookie minicamp, there has been a void at starting quarterback for the Rebels. When Mullen took over the program, he addressed the position through the transfer portal by bringing in former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji and former Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea.
However, he has yet to name a starter. If you listen to what Mullen has been saying, he's not close to naming one either. According to Mullen, he may still be well over a month away from naming his starter despite the UNLV season starting in less than two weeks. There is even a chance he never names a true starter and utilizes both of his quarterbacks throughout the season.
Mullen On If He's Close To Naming A Starting Quarterback
"No, no, not even close," Mullen said. "Yeah, maybe, maybe, second, third, fourth game. I don't even know. We'll see. Guys don't, like again, I'm not into starters. I'm into who's earning reps. So, I think both our quarterbacks are doing a good job earning reps and deserving to be on the field."
It's not clear if this is a good sign or an alarming sign for the upcoming season. Either way, it sounds like Mullen might deploy both quarterbacks situationally or even take the hot hand approach based on practice and in-game performance from week to week for a while. Usually, we wouldn't believe that is the greatest idea, but we've already seen him have success with this tactic, even winning a National Championship with the Florida Gators as an offensive coordinator.
At the end of the day, the Rebels kick off in Week 0 on August 23. Someone is going to be starting that game, whether it be Orji or Colandrea. Nevertheless, Mullen made it clear it may not be as cut and dry as starter and backup. This quarterback room may end up being all about reps and situational deployment. So, while we might be getting some answers in just 11 days from now, it may be a long while before we get all the answers that we're looking for.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News