UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Praises "The Confidence The Offense Has To Make Plays "
The UNLV Rebels escaped with a big win in Week 7 over the Air Force Falcons before their showdown with the Boise State Broncos. Following that wild win, we heard from head coach Dan Mullen, quarterback Anthony Colandrea, and linebacker Marsel McDuffie as the team prepares for the Broncos.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Team's Week 7 Victory Over The Air Force Falcons
"Heck of a team win," Mullen said. "So proud of our team. I want to give Air Force a lot of credit. That's a really good football team. They were 1-4 coming in, but had only been outscored by eight points or something on the season. Every game has come down to the wire. We knew they were an explosive offense and that we were going to have to score. Yards were 603 to 597. It was a back-and-forth game and could have gone either way. Heck of a football game. But so proud of our guys."
Mullen On His Offense, Confidence, And Clutch Ability
“The confidence the offense has to make plays when we needed them most,” Mullen said. “That’s what matters. Our coaching staff steers the ship, but to have the ability to (make plays) comes from within the locker room. That’s a credit to our guys.”
Mullen On The Falcons Offense And Quarterback Liam Szarka
“(Szarka) did an unbelievable job. He made some great throws.
Hey, their guys made some plays. They made some contested catches, and with option teams, you’re not used to seeing that.”
UNLV Quarterback Anthony Colandrea On The Last Few Minutes Of Week 7
“I was hoping they would score and we would get the ball back to run a (two-minute offense). I knew (offensive coordinator Corey Dennis) would have a great game plan for us.”
UNLV Linebacker Marsel McDuffie On The Rebels Season So Far And Their Week 7 Win
“We’re halfway through the season with six straight wins,” McDuffie said. “We need to put this one on the back burner and get ready for the next. Get ready and prepare. We know where we have to go, who we are going up against. It’s going to be a rowdy crowd. We have to have a good week of practice...
We played a game and gave up 48 points, but I’ll take the win. We never gave up. We kept fighting. We stayed together. That’s what I love about this team. No matter what the score is, no matter what’s going on, we do everything together.”
