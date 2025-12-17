UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Prepares His Team To Face Off With The Ohio Bobcats

The UNLV Rebels football team is set to play against the Ohio Bobcats in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23. Head coach Dan Mullen has been preparing his team to win this game that means a lot to both programs. Mullen and the Rebels are looking to win their first bowl game under this new coaching regime.

A win would mean a ton to the seniors, like star linebacker Marsel McDuffie, and would make Mullen the sixth-most winningest coach in bowl game history. The Bobcats will look to rally around interim head coach John Hauser, after the team just fired now former head coach Brian Smith. This should be a great game between two very good teams. Mullen, McDuffie, and Anthony Colandrea spoke about the game in the week leading up to it.

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On His Wife Being An Ohio Alum

“Very secretive with what’s going on, I’m not going to be able to bring anything back to the house as I have an Ohio U Scripps School of Journalism grad who lives in my house with me," Mullen said. "We will make sure on gameday that if she shows up in green and red and says I’m just being festive for the season, we’ll make sure she is all red and not half and half.”

Mullen On Why The Team Listens To Christmas Music At Practice This Time Of Year

“I know the words to these songs better than the songs we typically play. It’s just something we’ve always done for the holidays.”

Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea On The Ohio Bobcats Defense

“They’re really good, they play hard, they play fast, they’re big up front and their secondary is elite."

Colandrea On The Team Wanting To Win Their Bowl Game

"Everyone wants to play for Coach Mullen. Everyone wants to win at the end of the day; you want to win your last college football game.”

Rebels Linebacker Marsel McDuffie On The Final Game Of His UNLV Career

“Being a fifth-year senior, captain going into this last game, having it be at home where I grew up playing high school football, it means everything. I’m just so glad I get to finish it off this way in front of my loved ones and with this team.”



More UNLV Rebels On SI News