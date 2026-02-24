UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Presented With Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award

UNLV Rebels head football coach Dan Mullen was honored on Monday, being named the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award winner. He was presented the award by Spurrier himself from one former Florida Gators coach to another at a reception at Spurrier's Gridiron Grille.

It was a highly successful season for Mullen, who led the team to a third-consecutive Mountain West Conference Championship Game despite having to nearly rebuild the entire roster through the transfer portal after taking over the job last offseason. He will look to carry this momentum into this upcoming season with the goal of winning a Mountain West championship and perhaps even earning a bid in next year's College Football Playoff. There is no reason his second year shouldn't be even better than the first.

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Winning The Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award

"What an honor to be here," said Mullen. "It's great to be back for such a wonderful occasion. We accomplished a lot at UNLV this past season. Las Vegas is a special place and I said when I came back to coaching after three years away that we will be able to do some really special things here. I want to thank everyone at UNLV for giving me the opportunity. The support from the administration has been amazing and it was the right opportunity to come back."

Mullen On Being Back At The University Of Florida To Receive His Award

“It’s fun to be back,” Mullen said. “It’s really cool because a lot of the former players and some old Gators players I knew throughout the years are here.”

Mullen Credits His Staff For His Winning The Award

“This is pretty special. Any time you get an award in football, it’s really a team award. This speaks to our coaching staff and the buy-in from our players and the university and the administration and the people of Las Vegas.

If you win coach of the year, that’s fantastic, but I can’t do this by myself. Football is a major team game, and this goes to UNLV and the whole city of Las Vegas.”

Mullen On The Start Of Spring Practice Next Month

“As a coach, you love being out there on the field with the guys. That’s the fun part — getting back out there and getting some ball going.”

