UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Ranked No. 1 In The Mountain West Conference
The UNLV Rebels football program made major waves this offseason when the school's athletic director, Erick Harper, hired former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen to replace Barry Odom as the team's head coach. This was an unlikely get for a Mountain West Conference school and a hire that would have seemed impossible just a few short years ago, before Odom built this program up to what it is today. They now head into 2025 coming off back-to-back Mountain West Conference Championship Game appearances and an elite former SEC coach leading their program.
He immediately becomes one of the best coaches in the conference. Nevada SportsNet recently ranked all the coaches in the Mountain West, and Mullen came in at the No. 1 spot.
Nevada SportsNet On Mullen
"1. Dan Mullen, UNLV: The Rebels pulled off a major coup in hiring Mullen, who had success leading two SEC programs (Mississippi State, Florida) where he went 103-61 in 13 seasons, an average of almost eight wins per season (he was only 54-53 in SEC games). He led teams to 11 straight bowl berths and made four New Year's Six appearances. He also had great success as an offensive coordinator, helping Utah finish fourth nationally in 2004 and winning two national titles at Florida."
We agree that without even coaching a game, Mullen became the best coach in the conference the moment he signed on the dotted line with the Rebels. UNLV has already reaped the benefits when you look at what he was able to do through the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail since taking over the job. However, while rankings, hype, and excitement are great and sell tickets, he now has to get his team ready to perform on the field.
At the end of the day, a coach will be judged on his team winning games. If the 2025 Rebels go out and have an incredible season, this could go down as one of the greatest hires in G5 history. With all the changes coming to the Mountain West and the College Football Playoff, this program has a chance to establish themselves as a powerhouse for the foreseeable future in the conference and perhaps even compete for a National Championship. Again, things that seemed impossible just a few years back. This year, the goal is to get over the hump of the Boise State Broncos and finally win the Mountain West Championship Game. If Mullen can pull that off, this season will be an unmitigated success by all measures.
