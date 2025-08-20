UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Says Both Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea Will Play In Week 0
The biggest question surrounding the UNLV Rebels football program right now is, who is going to be the starting quarterback in the season opener? Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji and former Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who both joined the team this offense through the transfer portal, are battling it out for the starting job this summer at practice.
Despite the fact that the season is kicking off in Week 0 this Saturday on August 23, against the Idaho State Bengals, Rebels head coach Dan Mullen is still refusing to say who the starting quarterback will be. However, he did give us some information. He confirmed that both quarterbacks will play in the game, presumably depending on the situation and how they are performing on the field. Both quarterbacks bring something very different to the table, so it makes sense. Orji is an elite athlete with dual-threat capabilities, while Colandrea is a more experienced passer who is mobile but not electric like Orji.
Mullen went as far to say they might both start, but admitted that he was saying that at least in part to troll everyone who is impatiently waiting to learn who the starter is. He also noted that he does not know what the first play of the game will be yet; therefore, he does not know which quarterback will be in the game for that play.
UNLV Head Football Coach Dan Mullen On His Starting Quarterback In Week 0
“They have similarities, but they have differences in their games,” Mullen said. “Both guys will play in Game 1 for us, for sure. It’s a long season. But I want to make sure on gameday that what I see in practice they can do on the field in a game and see how people respond to that.
I want to see how we practice this week and how the plan goes. I don’t know what we’re calling on the first play of the game, so I don’t know who will be in there the first play. Hopefully they’re both healthy and if they are, they’ll both play. Maybe both (start). Just keeping everyone on their toes just to annoy everybody.”
We have said all offseason still believe that Orji will ultimately end up winning this job. Maybe starting quarterback isn't the right term, but he'll end up being the lead quarterback. He brings something to the table that you can't teach and is a better fit for Mullen's system if he can get the most out of him.
