UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Says The Team Is "Starting To Settle Down"
UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen has had a full week to get his team prepared to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. This bye week could be key to fixing some of the issues that we've seen so far this season. There were always supposed to be some growing pains in Las Vegas with a brand new coaching staff and team rebuilt through the transfer portal. The unscheduled Week 3 bye may have worked out perfectly to give coach Mullen a three game sample size to evaluate his team, then go back to the lab and fix some of the problems he's been seeing on both sides of the ball.
Despite dealing with those growing pains, the Rebels are still in a great spot at 3 - 0 on the season and heading to Oxford, Ohio, for their final non-conference game before starting their Mountain West Conference schedule against the Wyoming Cowboys. If they stay focused and knock off the RedHawks on Saturday, this team could be in a good position to earn a College Playoff Bid if they can win the Mountain West. Mullen recently spoke about the team's bye week and the upcoming game against Miami (Ohio).
UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen About Having A Week 3 Bye
“I don’t think the bye came at a bad time,” Mullen said. “You’re talking about a full training camp and three games. It gave us the opportunity to catch our breath.
The team is starting to settle down and know each other and get into a routine. We know how to prepare. We have been on a plane to travel. I think they’re getting more comfortable with the process.”
Mullen On Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Quarterback Dequan Finn
“A dynamic player. Arm talent, can run and make you miss. They have great speed at wideout. They don’t do a lot, but what they do, they do really well. Very well coached, tough, disciplined.
Their season maybe hasn’t started the way they wanted, but last year was very similar. They started slow, and all of a sudden they went on a win streak and ended up in the championship game. I think their guys will look at this as being a big game that turns things around and gets their season off and running in their home opener.”
Mullen On The Improvements That Team Has Made So Far This Season
“A lot of it comes from guys understanding what their job is. It might be not to make a play. You might not be there to make a tackle but to turn the play back for somebody else. It’s those little things that come from experience.”
