UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Says The Team Will Have To "Execute And Play Clean" In Week 6
It's hard to complain when you are sitting at 4 - 0, which the undefeated UNLV Rebels are; however, there are certainly some concerns when it comes to their defense. Through four games, they have allowed 113 points. A major reason for their struggles has been a lack of discipline and mental mistakes. This is something they surely worked on during their second early bye week. UNLV head coach Dan Mullen blamed the coaching staff for the mistakes and also spoke about their upcoming Week 6 opponents, the Wyoming Cowboys, when he spoke to the media earlier this week.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Defensive Struggles
"To me, a guy being where they're supposed to be is coaching, right? Asking a guy to jump over someone's head to do a backflip and catch a ball, that's not really coaching. You don't coach that," Mullen said. "Are you in the gap you're supposed to be in with the proper technique you're supposed to use? That's coaching and teaching. So, I think that was the biggest deal for us.
Hey, if you can do it right once right, you do it right every time. You don't, do it until you get it right. Do it until you can never do it wrong. If we give up plays because they jump over us and make a spectacular play, or they have a guy that's just a talented player that makes three guys miss or runs us over, that's one thing. You know, the other parts are things that we can control.
There are times in that game (Miami) we just didn't fit (gaps) real well. When we did, you saw in the second half, they didn't move the ball an inch."
Mullen On The Rebels Week 6 Opponent The Wyoming Cowboys
"Very, very stout, physical defense up front with the ability to stop the run. They're going to give you a lot of different looks -- both fronts and coverages on the back end -- to try to confuse the quarterback. They play extremely hard and have some skill guys on the back end that can cover.
It's going to be a challenge for us that, you know, we're going to have to come in and execute and play clean for four quarters. I mean, if you kind of have some of the hiccups we've had during the season, they're going to shut you down there. They will be that talented that they'll just completely shut us down. So we're going to have to be consistent and perform."
