UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Says "We Utilized Our Time Wisely"
The UNLV Rebels are fresh off their bye week and set to take on the Wyoming Cowboys in Week 6. This will be their first Mountain West Conference game of the season, and they had a week off to prepare for it. Rebels' head coach Dan Mullen believes that they have utilized their time well, and the team has continued to grow on both sides of the ball. Defensive lineman Lucas Conti also believes that the defensive line has put in the work and is striving to be the best line in the Mountain West.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Utilizing Their Time
“I think we utilized our time wisely,” Mullen said. “This is a very different setup than we went through already with two bye weeks and non-conference games. Our guys have taken the right approach that will allow us a set schedule week in and week out going forward.
(Wyoming) is going to be a challenge for us. We’re going to have to execute and play clean for four quarters. If we have some of the hiccups we’ve had during the season, they’re going to shut us down. They’re that talented. We’re going to have to be consistent and perform.”
Mullen Wants To See Improvement On The Offense As Well As The Defense
“We’ve only had four games of running our offense and defense for everybody on our roster, which isn’t a lot of experience. We have to play much better against Wyoming than we did Miami if we expect to win the game. That gets back into continued growth throughout a season.
We’ve been pretty fortunate that we’ve overcome mistakes and found ways to win. To say our goal is to play a perfect game, I don’t know if that exists. But it’s our goal to achieve it in all three phases. I like good football. So if we play really well, we can expect to win. If we make a lot of mistakes, you’re probably not in a position to.”
UNLV Defensive Lineman Lucas Conti On The Defensive Line Trying To Be The Best
“Having been around the Mountain West, I think it’s about a bunch of hungry little teams that are striving to prove themselves, striving to get into the big leagues, striving to compete against the biggest of the biggest. I would consider ourselves among that group and one of the teams trying to get there and get to the top."
