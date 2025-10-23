UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Sounds Off On The Florida Gators Coaching Situation
Since taking over the UNLV Rebels head coaching job, Dan Mullen has said all the right things and hasn't said much of anything that could be considered controversial or anything even in that area. However, he was recently asked by Dan Wolken of Yahoo Sports about the coaching situation of the Florida Gators after they recently fired Bill Napier, and he did not hold back. He responded, referencing both his time with the program and Napier's time with the program. I think it's safe to say that Mullen is not happy with how he was treated during his time at Florida, as far as resources go, and ultimately, his firing. Based on everything he said and what we've seen, Mullen makes some great points that are all backed up and factual. While you can come to the conclusion that he is still a bit bitter about being fired, you can also conclude that he has good reason to be.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Florida Gators Coaching Situation
"There’s all the spin, right? Like, oh, you won't recruit,” Mullen told Yahoo Sports' Dan Wolken. “Okay, did [Napier’s staff] have one better recruiting class than mine? So that spin was coming internally — 'Oh, you won't recruit.' There's a lot more to it, but that's one little one. So, you know, the back end of that, I think the biggest thing is the change of what was going on in college football. I think not just my reset, but being away during this change certainly helped a lot...
I think we’re six months apart, we’ve won at very high levels, won where it’s hard to win, won where you should win. Then all of a sudden it doesn’t look right and, yeah, quick trigger and you’re gone. But I also look at — and maybe I don’t know the specifics of his situation — whatever that’s going to cost them, are they going to give the next guy a lot more than they gave him, as far as resources?
Me, right? I mean, like, everything was, ‘No.’ And then everything I asked for, they said, ‘Here you go’ to the next person. So what’s the plan to make it better? Not that than what? They doubled the salary pool [for Napier] to hire coaches and staff members. I was always told no. Everything was no.”
