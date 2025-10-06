UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen: “The Best Thing About Being 5-0 Is You Have A Chance To Be 6-0”
The UNLV Rebels came out of their Week 6 matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys still undefeated at 5 - 0 after coming away with a 31 - 17 victory on the road in Laramie, Wyoming. It was a wild game with crazy weather right from the start. The snow-covered field had an impact on the game, which led to some big plays, including two blocked punts that the Rebels returned for touchdowns. For the first time this season, UNLV didn't win this game on offense. It was the defense and special teams that carried the team, while the offense struggled in the elements. While you'd like to see all three phases of the game thriving, this game could be a huge step for a defense that has struggled for the majority of the season so far.
After the game, Rebels' head coach Dan Mullen spoke to the media about the game. He spoke about the wacky weather in Wyoming, his special teams' massive performance, and how the defense stepped up when the offense was struggling. Perhaps most importantly, he also talked about the team leaving Wyoming still undefeated.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On His Special Teams Coming Up Big In Week 6 Against The Wyoming Cowboys
"Our special teams were huge tonight and the conditions were tough. You have to win with offense, defense, and special teams and our special teams certainly won us the game," Mullen said. "I thought defensively we played well. Offensively, when we needed some good drives we delivered, but we had some inconsistency and mistakes, we'll take being 5-0."
Mullen On Being 5 - 0 To Start The Season
“The best thing about being 5-0 is you have a chance to be 6-0,” Mullen said.
Mullen On The Crazy Weather In Laramie, Wyoming
“Special teams was huge. It’s Oct. 4 and the field is covered in snow. I’d understand if it was late November, but holy cow. You have to win with offense, you have to win with defense, you have to win with special teams. We certainly won the game (on special teams).”
Mullen On How The Rebels Offense And Defense Played
“I thought we played really well defensively. We never really got into a rhythm offensively, but Wyoming has one of the better defenses in the country.”
More UNLV Rebels On SI News