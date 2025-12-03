UNLV Rebels' Head Coach Dan Mullen: "The Most Important Thing Is Still Their Development"

The landscape of college football has changed over the past few years, and so has UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen. The game has changed drastically since he last coached the Florida Gators, and he has evolved with it. Since returning to coaching, Mullen says he's a calmer coach who now runs his program a bit more like an NFL program. His tight end, Nick Elksnis, and defensive end Chief Borders also spoke about their coach. Elksnis had spent time with Mullen during his time at Florida, where he recruited him. This is what they had to say.

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On How He's Changed Since Coaching The Florida Gators

“I’ve changed a lot,” Mullen said. “Kids are different. It’s a different time. But you want to make sure they understand the most important thing is still their development. But we make sure it’s done within one-year cycles.

You’re still running a program for the big picture, but you’re focused on a one-year team.”

Mullen On How He Feels Players View Him Now

“I would think (players) would say I’m probably a little more relaxed now than I used to be. It’s the approach of how I handle everything on a daily basis for our players.

How I handle them, how I coach them, how I talk to them, because times are different. We’re a little more into the NFL mentality of how you run an NFL program rather than running an old school college football program.”

UNLV Tight End Nick Elksnis On Mullen Now Compared To When He Was At Florida

“He’s a little more laid back. He’s definitely calmer. But if he needs to bring out that old school coach in Dan Mullen, he can.

It’s a good thing because when he does, everybody is like, ‘O.K., it’s time to get back to work. He means business.’”

UNLV Defensive End Chief Borders On Mullen

“Definitely just a real man who has always been solid about who he is. He will always have your back. He’s a players’ coach who talks about excellence and diligence from Florida until now.

These years have shown his resiliency. Now he has us competing for a Mountain West championship. It shows a lot about the person, as both a man and a coach. The real Dan Mullen is who he is every day.”



