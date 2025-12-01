UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen: "This Is Our State For Another Year"
The UNLV Rebels football team beat up on the Nevada Wolf Pack in their final game of the regular season by a score of 42 - 17. The win earned them a share of the top spot in the standings in the Mountain West Conference and ultimately a spot in the Mountain West Championship game. We heard from Rebels coach Dan Mullen, director of athletics Erick Harper, and star running back Jai'Den Thomas about both the big win on Saturday and the team heading to another title game.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Competing For A Mountain West Championship
"We are very excited to have the opportunity to play for the Mountain West title," said Mullen. "I'm proud of the buy-in during year one from a team returning only two starters and with over 70 new players in the program. This team has improved every week during the season and we hope to play our best game in Boise."
Mullen On The Rebels Week 14 Win Over The Nevada Wolf Pack
“A great performance by our guys, who really came out and played very capable. I think we did that in every facet but one. A couple of personal fouls, and the offsides were embarrassing. Those are things we can control. That’s coaching. That’s discipline within the team. That’s not acceptable.
But I don’t want to take away from all the other things we did. Offensively, defensively, we played fantastic. Overall, it’s huge to get a rivalry win. I know how big this game is. It’s great to keep the cannon red. Great for the city of Vegas to get this win, and for UNLV to get this win, and for our alumni and the pride.
This is our state for another year.”
UNLV Director Of Athletics Erick Harper On Competing For A Mountain West Championship
"I'm really excited for the program because this results from all of the hard work they put in to earn the right to play in the championship again," said Harper. "I couldn't be more proud of Coach Mullen and the team."
UNLV Running Back Jai'Den Thomas On His And His Team's Performance Against Nevada
“It feels great to come in here and win the rivalry game again. Just making sure I kept warm because it was cold, but the training room has done a great job on (the hamstring). Just make sure I’m doing my rehab and exercises.
It’s just an honor. Just being able to showcase my talents and play with these guys. Having these coaches believe in me is just awesome.”
