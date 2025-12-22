UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen: "This Team Really Got Me Back To Why I Love Coaching"

The UNLV Rebels' football season will be coming to an end this week. UNLV will play in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, December 23. This game will also conclude head coach Dan Mullen's first season as the head coach of the program. It has been an incredible first season for Mullen, and he will look to finish it with one more big victory. Leading up to the game, Mullen took the time to speak about his team, his first season at UNLV, and how he feels about the season coming to an end. This is what he had to say when reflecting on the 2025 season that was, in Las Vegas.

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Team Coming Together This Season

“They were just a random bunch of guys that came together just under a year ago,” Mullen said. “I don’t know if anybody really knew each other. But, basically, the whole roster came together because they love football and football bound them all together. That’s pretty special.

They have a better understanding of me. I’m not always fun to deal with. Once in a while, I can be difficult. But it’s that bonding and joining together that you learn so much about each other. The key to making that happen is a complete buy-in from the team.”

Mullen On The Rebels Not Making Any Excuses

“There was an opportunity for everybody to say, ‘We just got here, it must be somebody else’s (fault). There could have been finger-pointing. But there was none of that. I never saw it. Nobody panicked. It was all about winning that game.”

Mullen On His First Season As The Coach Of UNLV Coming To An End

“I haven’t had one day where I wasn’t excited to come to work. “I know everyone is exhausted this time of year and can’t wait to catch a breath. But after this game, I’m going to be sad I’m not going to the office to be around all these guys.

This team really got me back to why I love coaching. In the book of my life a coach, I didn’t like how it ended. I love the game. This has been one of the most fun years I’ve had as a coach.”

