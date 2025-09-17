UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen: "We Have To Come Out And Play For Four Quarters"
The UNLV Rebels got a chance to rest up with an early bye week after moving their scheduled Week 3 game with the Idaho State Bengals to Week 0 due to a scheduling conflict with the Bud Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez superfight at Allegiant Stadium. Because of this unscheduled bye week, the team got to work out some of their issues this past week as they prepare for a Week 4 matchup on the road against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.
Heading into Week 4, Mullen took the time to speak about everything from having to play a complete game, to his team being ringside at the Crawford vs Alvarez fight last weekend.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On His Team Having To Play With An Edge But Also Stay Disciplined
“A lot of the (penalties) are controllable, which is a good thing,” Mullen said. “You know, procedural ones and a lot of emotional little mistakes. Obviously, I’d like a game with no penalties, but I don’t want us to play emotionless. Our guys have an edge to them. We need to teach them how to keep their edge without crossing any lines.
Our guys have bought into putting pressure on each other to do things the right way but still have fun. You still have to have fun.”
Mullen On Needing To Play A Complete Game Against The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks On Saturday
“Obviously, this is a huge game. I don’t think we’ve played a complete game in any way, shape or form. We’ve kind of played half games. Our offense has played really well at times and our defense has played well at times and we’ve played poorly on offense and defense. Special teams have been good and bad.
We have to come out and play for four quarters. Keep building from one week to the next and reach your potential every day.”
Mullen On His Team Getting To Sit Ringside At The Crawford vs Alvarez Superfight
“Great fight. It was kind of a cool deal and experience for our guys. I don’t know if there is another university in the country whose college football team is ringside at the fight of the decade.”
Mullen On Wanting To Stay In Las Vegas Amidst Rumors Of Other Schools Being Interested In Hiring Him
“I love it here. You guys have seen that I love Vegas. We’re having a lot of fun and really enjoying it. I said when I came here that I don’t expect in 15 years to see me standing here. I certainly expect to see me here next year for sure unless they want to get rid of me before then. I’ll still be here next year.
I don’t know if I have 15 years left in me.”
