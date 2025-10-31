UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen: "We Mixed Things Up During The Bye Week So It Builds More Confidence "
The UNLV Rebels are set to return from their bye week in Week 10 and host the New Mexico Lobos. As we get closer to game day, UNLV head coach Dan Mullen spoke to the media about the Rebels polarizing defense and the upcoming matchup against the Lobos.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Simplifying The Defense
“You get into two plus two equals four,” Mullen said. “That doesn’t take much thought. But what’s the square root of 5,642? That might take a little bit of thought.
We have to make sure for the defense that we’re simple enough to where the communication aspect is such that when a play is called, all 11 guys know what’s going on and everyone knows exactly where they should be.”
Mullen On The Defense Still Learning The System
“It’s the 10,000 rule. You want to be an expert at something, you have to do it 10,000 times. Well, we’re at 1,000. We’re a long way from being experts, so we have to teach it and rep it and communicate it and walk it through over and over.”
Mullen On Preparing For The New Mexico Lobos Offense In Week 10
“I guarantee you New Mexico is going to come out with movements they haven’t shown and a coverage they haven’t shown and a formation they haven’t shown and a pass play and a run play and motion they haven’t shown. There are going to be variations, and it’s on us to really understand what’s going on and make sure we’re confident and following our rules.
We mixed things up during the bye week so it builds more confidence in what we’re going to see. Our defensive guys are trying to make plays. They just need to be where they’re supposed to be, and it will all work out. In the end, that’s coaching and teaching, which is completely on me not to get upset with guys. We have to make sure we’re teaching the right way.”
Mullen On What The Defense Needs To Do To Stop The New Mexico Offense
“We’re playing another good offensive team and are going to have to score a whole bunch of points and play well in all phases. For us, it’s about the defense holding them to one point less than we score, and the offense scoring one more point than we give up, and special teams playing really hard.
If we do that, we have a chance.”
