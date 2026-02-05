UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen: "We’re Just So Far Ahead Of Where We Were Last Year"

The UNLV Rebels football team are now getting deep into their offseason. Head coach Dan Mullen has been recruiting, coaching, and building their team for the upcoming 2026 season. On Wednesday, he took the time to speak to the media and updated us on where the team is right now and what the expectations are for the upcoming season.

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Team Being Ahead Of Where They Were At This Point Last Season

“The old guys are stepping up, leading the way,” Mullen said. “Not just the standards and expectations of how to perform, but just understanding what the workouts are about, what different drills we are doing.

I talked to (strength and conditioning coach) Tanner (Maher), and we’re just so far ahead of where we were last year. Our returning players are in such better shape than when we took over. The new guys can walk in and play follow the leader. It’s not just everybody looking around the room doing it for the first time.”

Mullen On The Differences Between Last Year's Team And Next Year's Team

“We’ll be different, that’s for sure. You’re always playing to the strengths of your players. The quarterback position is one I’ve got to make sure I’m putting those guys in a position to succeed.”

Mullen On Getting More Involved With The Special Teams

“I think I’m much more comfortable now. We’re in year two, the whole program, everybody’s in a much more comfortable position, which opens me up to be more involved in specific areas. And one of the ones I’ve always done a lot with is special teams.”

Mullen On The Expectations Being Higher Heading Into Next Season

“There was disappointment with last year’s team. To win the Mountain West championship is what we can control. And we fell one game short. I think there’s a drive within the locker room to finish that this year. We embrace those expectations. We kind of peaked. We played a great defensive game at the bowl and just decided to play our worst offensive game of the year.

I don’t want to downplay the success we had. I thought we did a really good job. The coaches, the players, did an amazing job. Winning 10 games is not something to be taken lightly. But our expectations were higher last year and will continue to be higher. Hopefully, everybody embraces those in the community, the city, the university, our alumni.”



