UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen: "You Know The Grass Isn't Always Green Around The Other Side"
UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen is having a great first season with the program, and he is set on having many more. He has made it clear that he loves being in Las Vegas and has no intentions of searching for another job at any point in the offseason. He recently spoke about these topics and more with Yahoo Sports' Dan Wolken.
UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen On Why He Isn't Looking To Leave For A Bigger Job
“You know, grass isn’t always green around the other side,” Mullen said. “I like this. I like the team. I like the program. We’re a ‘have’ of college football. I mean, just walk around [this facility]. I have great administrative support.
I don’t need to chase, you know? I want to enjoy this, and with what we have, I’m able to.”
Mullen On How Things Ended At Florida
“That was interesting at the end. In retrospect, now I have a much better perspective at the end of Florida, of the reality. Because there's the perception, which you probably deal with, and the reality, which is the reality. Which nobody wants to talk about, of what actually happened.
There’s all the spin, right? Like, oh, you won't recruit. Okay, did [Napier’s staff] have one better recruiting class than mine? So that spin was coming internally — 'Oh, you won't recruit.' There's a lot more to it, but that's one little one. So, you know, the back end of that, I think the biggest thing is the change of what was going on in college football. I think not just my reset, but being away during this change certainly helped a lot.”
Mullen On How Living In Las Vegas Impacts Things
“It's a lot of fun. We had 72 in our travel party and 12 were on last year's roster. But that's OK. I love this team because the guys bought in to how we're running things. And [we say] if it hasn't worked other places, come here, we're going to coach up. This is what we are. This is who we are. I'm going to let you be you, and I'm going to let you have your personality.
If your personality is hurting your performance or the team's performance, I'm going to let you know that so just don't. But I’m not trying to reign everybody in all the time. I let guys be them. … I’m probably way more laid back. My players are like, ‘You're not raving lunatic all the time.’”
