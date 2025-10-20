UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen: "You Make Mistakes And It All Catches Up With You"
The UNLV Rebels lost their first game of the season in Week 8 against the Boise State Broncos. It was a tough loss, the Rebels fell by a score of 56 - 31. They simply didn't have any answers on defense for the Broncos' offense in the second half. After their first loss of the season, head coach Dan Mullen, linebacker Marsel McDuffie, and quarterback Anthony Colandrea talked about what went wrong in the team's Week 8 loss.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Team's Week 8 Loss To The Boise State Broncos
“You can’t obviously make the mistakes we did and expect to win a football game,” Mullen said. “It starts with coaching, making sure everyone is in the right position. You definitely can’t give up more than 10 yards a play and over 200 yards rushing in a big game. We had opportunities at different points but you have to make a play.
We’ve been saying, ‘Hey, we’re finding ways to win even though we hadn’t played exceptionally well.’ Well, against a really good football team — and that’s a really good team — you make mistakes and it all catches up with you. It certainly did today.”
Rebels Linebacker Marsel McDuffie On The Week 8 Loss
“It’s very difficult to win when they’re getting so many (big plays), especially on first down. You’re playing right into their hands with that. We have to be better as a defense on early downs and setting a tone and being the ones to push them behind the sticks. That’s everyone, from defensive line to linebackers to the secondary. We all have to do it.”
Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea On The Week 8 Loss
“I don’t think I played that well, and when your quarterback doesn’t play well you don’t have a shot. We killed ourselves with penalties and missed assignments. But that’s a good defense we played, a really good team.”
Mullen On The Rebels Heading Into Their Third Bye Week
“We finally have a bye where our sample size is big. Before, it was more ‘What the heck is going on?’ because the sample size was small. This gives us time to really evaluate what we are doing and what we need to do with the players we have to be successful.”
