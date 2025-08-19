UNLV Rebels Head Football Coach Dan Mullen Is "Fired Up" For Week 0
It's been a few years since the new UNLV Rebels head football coach actually coached a college football game. After leaving the Florida Gators, he took some time off and took a studio job at ESPN. Now, the season snuck up on him even faster than expected as his Week 3 matchup against the Idaho State Bengals had to be moved from September 13 to August 23 due to a scheduling conflict at the Rebels' home field of Allegiant Stadium with the Canelo Alvarez vs Bud Crawford Super Fight. UNLV will now kick off Week 0 this Saturday, and Mullen is fired up and ready to go.
Surely, there will be jitters for both the players and the coaches, most of whom will be making their UNLV debut. There could also be chemistry issues with a new coaching staff and a roster heavily rebuilt through the transfer portal. Nevertheless, Mullen is an elite-level coach and will have his team ready for opening night. If you listen to what he has had to say, it sounds like he is excited to get back on the field, and he has his team both prepared and confident. We wouldn't expect anything less.
Now, the time for talk and speculation is over. Football isn't played on paper, and we will get our first look at Mullen's Rebels this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium on prime time. As we ramp up to the game, the UNLV head coach spoke about this week, how he's preparing, and what it means to him and his team.
UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen On Getting Ready For His First Game In A Couple Of Years
“It’s been a couple of years for me since it’s been game week,” Mullen said. “I’m fired up. We’re gonna have some fun."
Mullen On His Team's Depth
“When you have a lot of depth, hopefully the competition creates that depth. It’s certainly about the competition on the field. It’s ‘How can you help the team?’ How you buy in? It’s a long season. We’re hoping to play a lot of people.”
Mullen On Being Ready For Game Week
“I have a pretty good feel for what our guys can do. I have pretty high expectations. I want our student body to have the experience of big-time college football. We’re ready. Game week. Let’s go.”
