UNLV Rebels Head Football Coach Dan Mullen Talks Week 0, QB Competition, and More
The UNLV Rebels are almost done with their summer practices and about to start preparing for live games. Their first game will take place at Allegiant Field in Week 0 on August 23 against the Idaho State Bengals. After practice, Mullen stopped to talk to the media and let everyone know where the team is currently at covering a wide range of topics.
He spoke about everything from the excitement of playing in Week 0 to the Rebels receiving 21 points in the first AP Top 25 Poll of the season. One thing above all else was clear: he is excited for this team to get on the field and play football. Here's what he had to say.
Mullen On The National Spotlight Of Player Week 0
“I mean, the nation is starving for football right now,” Mullen said. “The whole country is starving. All of a sudden, it will be Week Zero and it’s like, 'Finally!' Everyone is going to be paying attention because they can’t wait for football to get back. Holy cow! It’s right around the corner. It’s about to start here and that makes it exciting and fun. It will be fun to be out there and show what type of team we are.”
Mullen On The QB Competition Between Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea
“Both are doing a good job. Not even close to (naming a starter). Maybe the second or third or fourth game. I don’t even know.”
Mullen On The Team Receiving Votes In The Preseason AP Poll
“It’s all fun preseason stuff. We have to go play and earn it. That’s the fun part. It’s kind of cool, but I’m much more concerned about how our postseason looks and how many votes we get then. Hopefully, if we get 21 then, the 21 is with parentheses around it and they’re first-place votes. I’ll take that in a final poll.”
Mullen On Wrapping Up Summer Practices And Preparing For Games
“This is a huge week for us. Obviously, we had the scrimmage and have been very special situation based. But these next three practices are the most critical ones. This is the polish and confidence building. We might make little adjustments but it’s knowledge based. Come Thursday, we’re ready to transition completely into game week with a lot of confidence and ready to go take that next step.”
