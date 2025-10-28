UNLV Rebels Hold Firm In Mountain West Power Rankings After Their Week 9 Bye
Following the UNLV Rebels' Week 9 bye, there continue to be shakeups in the Mountain West Conference power rankings. Nevada Sports Net still has the Rebels down at No. 3. However, the Rebels' Week 10 opponents, the New Mexico Lobos, are also climbing up the rankings and not far behind UNLV. It might surprise some people that the San Diego State Aztecs and not the Boise State Broncos are the top team. This is what Nevada Sports Net had to say about the Rebels, their Week 10 opponent, and the top-ranked team.
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 3 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"UNLV had a bye week to recover from its first loss of the season, a 56-31 rout at the hands of Boise State. The remaining schedule is favorable with games left against New Mexico, Colorado State, Utah State, Hawaii and Nevada, a quintet that’s a combined 8-12 in league play. The Rebels don’t play San Diego State this season and will need help (an Aztecs loss) to get back into the MW title picture."
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 5 Ranked New Mexico Lobos
"The Lobos got off to a fast start against Utah State, building a 19-0 lead and 26-7 halftime edge to down their former head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Utah State entered the game averaging 34 points per game, so kudos to New Mexico’s defense for its strong effort. That defense will be tested again this week when the Lobos play UNLV, which is averaging a MW-best 37.1 points per game."
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 1 Ranked San Diego State Aztecs
"San Diego State held Fresno State to 227 yards and 14 first downs while pitching its third shutout of the season. The Aztecs are holding opponents to 10.4 points per game, which ranks second in the country. And now San Diego State faces a Wyoming team that struggles to score (21 ppg, 114th in the nation), so another shutout could be on the horizon. This feels like a Rocky Long-coached team. I have the Aztecs in my Top 25, but it is worth pointing out all three of San Diego State’s MW games have come against quarterbacks making their first college start, so the tests will get tougher over the final month of the regular season."
We would still have the Broncos in the top spot and the Rebels at No. 2. However, it's not crazy to have the Aztecs in the top spot. This still has weeks to play itself out regardless. As the season goes on, and we get more Mountain West matchups, we expect things to clear themselves up.
