UNLV Rebels Host 28 Student-Athletes At Winter Graduation

The UNLV Rebels are set to host 28 graduating current and former student-athletes at this week's annual Winter Commencement Ceremonies at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both undergrads, master's, and doctoral grads will be recognized this week following their annual Senior Send-Off reception for graduates and their families. There are some winter grads who still hold remaining eligibility and will once again compete for their respective teams while working towards a master's or second bachelor's degree. This is a big week for the school, the graduating student-athletes, and their families and loved ones.

Some of the most notable student-athletes who will be receiving their degrees this week include star wide receiver Jayden Bradley, former safety Johnathan Baldwin, and linebacker Bryce Edmondson. For the full list of the 28 student-athletes winter grads from the official UNLV Rebels website, check below.

UNLV Athletics Winter Graduates 2025



via the UNLV Rebels official website

"Baseball (1)

Elijah Rodriguez - B.A. - Urban Studies

Cheer & Dance (4)

Jayonna Haddock - B.S. - Kinesiology

Elisa Hulett - B.A. - Psychology & B.A.- Criminal Justice

Jordyn Johnson -B.A. - Journalism & Media Studies

Amajhai Reed, - B.A. - Communications

Football (10)

Johnathan Baldwin - B.A.- Multidisciplinary Studies

LeShaun Bell - B.A.- Multidisciplinary Studies

Antonio Doyle - B.A.- Multidisciplinary Studies

Jaden Bradley - B.A. - Criminal Justice

Rogerick Ray - B.A.- Political Science

Bryce Edmonson - Entrepreneurship & Innovation Graduate Certificate

Matt Byrnes - Entrepreneurship & Innovation Graduate Certificate

Caden Costa - Entrepreneurship & Innovation Graduate Certificate

Jordan Hanna - B.S.B.A. -Management

Andrew McIlquham - Entrepreneurship & Innovation Graduate Certificate

Men's Golf (1)

Trevor Lewis - B.A. - Computer Science

POM (1)

Kaylee O'Neill - B.S.- Accounting

Men's Soccer (1)

Jonah Craig - B.S. - Biological Sciences

Women's Soccer (1)

Sarah Martinez - B.S. - Kinesiological Sciences

Softball (1)

Karmyna Becerra - B.A. - Multidisciplinary Studies

Women's Swimming & Diving (1)

Samantha Nguyen - B.A. - Psychology

Track & Field (5)

Shakeira Bowra - B.S. - Finance

Abby Danlag - B.S. - Kinesiology

Annakay Maitland - B.S.B.A.- Management

Roxene Simpson - B.S.B.A.- Management

Erin Thompson - B.S. - General Sciences

Volleyball (3)

Kennedy Peery - B.A.- Multidisciplinary Studies

Isha Knight - B.A. - Criminal Justice

Fatima Sheriff - B.S. - Hospitality Management"



