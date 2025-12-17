UNLV Rebels Host 28 Student-Athletes At Winter Graduation
The UNLV Rebels are set to host 28 graduating current and former student-athletes at this week's annual Winter Commencement Ceremonies at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both undergrads, master's, and doctoral grads will be recognized this week following their annual Senior Send-Off reception for graduates and their families. There are some winter grads who still hold remaining eligibility and will once again compete for their respective teams while working towards a master's or second bachelor's degree. This is a big week for the school, the graduating student-athletes, and their families and loved ones.
Some of the most notable student-athletes who will be receiving their degrees this week include star wide receiver Jayden Bradley, former safety Johnathan Baldwin, and linebacker Bryce Edmondson. For the full list of the 28 student-athletes winter grads from the official UNLV Rebels website, check below.
UNLV Athletics Winter Graduates 2025
"Baseball (1)
Elijah Rodriguez - B.A. - Urban Studies
Cheer & Dance (4)
Jayonna Haddock - B.S. - Kinesiology
Elisa Hulett - B.A. - Psychology & B.A.- Criminal Justice
Jordyn Johnson -B.A. - Journalism & Media Studies
Amajhai Reed, - B.A. - Communications
Football (10)
Johnathan Baldwin - B.A.- Multidisciplinary Studies
LeShaun Bell - B.A.- Multidisciplinary Studies
Antonio Doyle - B.A.- Multidisciplinary Studies
Jaden Bradley - B.A. - Criminal Justice
Rogerick Ray - B.A.- Political Science
Bryce Edmonson - Entrepreneurship & Innovation Graduate Certificate
Matt Byrnes - Entrepreneurship & Innovation Graduate Certificate
Caden Costa - Entrepreneurship & Innovation Graduate Certificate
Jordan Hanna - B.S.B.A. -Management
Andrew McIlquham - Entrepreneurship & Innovation Graduate Certificate
Men's Golf (1)
Trevor Lewis - B.A. - Computer Science
POM (1)
Kaylee O'Neill - B.S.- Accounting
Men's Soccer (1)
Jonah Craig - B.S. - Biological Sciences
Women's Soccer (1)
Sarah Martinez - B.S. - Kinesiological Sciences
Softball (1)
Karmyna Becerra - B.A. - Multidisciplinary Studies
Women's Swimming & Diving (1)
Samantha Nguyen - B.A. - Psychology
Track & Field (5)
Shakeira Bowra - B.S. - Finance
Abby Danlag - B.S. - Kinesiology
Annakay Maitland - B.S.B.A.- Management
Roxene Simpson - B.S.B.A.- Management
Erin Thompson - B.S. - General Sciences
Volleyball (3)
Kennedy Peery - B.A.- Multidisciplinary Studies
Isha Knight - B.A. - Criminal Justice
Fatima Sheriff - B.S. - Hospitality Management"
