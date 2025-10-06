UNLV Rebels Jaden Bradley And Cameron Brown Earn Mountain West Honors
After a big Week 6 win over the Wyoming Cowboys in the wild weather of Laramie, Wyoming, two UNLV Rebels have earned weekly awards from Mountain West Connection. The two Rebels to earn the honors were wide receiver and apparent special teams ace Jaden Bradley and punter Cameron Brown.
Bradley was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player Week. He had himself a monster day, playing a major role in two special teams touchdowns. Not only did he block a punt that was returned for a touchdown by teammate Kayden McGee, but McGee also blocked a punt that Bradley returned himself for a touchdown. He was also the team's leading receiver in the game, catching five passes for 65 yards, in a game that quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for only 102 yards. It was a spectacular game by the team's star wideout.
Brown was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week because of the impressive job he did punting the ball in the elements of Laramie. It was a cold, windy, and hail-filled game. The conditions played a part in the game, but they didn't seem to impact Brown. The freshman punter punted five times in this game for a total of 214 yards. He averaged 42.8 yards per punt with a long of 71 yards. Two of those punts were downed inside the 20, while only one went into the end zone for a touchback.
It was a great game for the Rebels' special teams, whether they were punting or the Cowboys were punting. Both of these players are well deserving, and this is what MWC had to say about them.
Mountain West Connection On Wide Receiver Jaden Bradley
"Special Teams Player of the Week
Jaden Bradley (UNLV)
The senior wide receiver had himself quite a day on special teams. Bradley blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown, and he returned another blocked punt for a touchdown. The two blocked punts proved to be the difference in helping the Rebels maintain their undefeated record."
Mountain West Connection On Punter Cameron Brown
"Freshman of the Week
Cameron Brown (UNLV)
Despite the elements in Laramie, Wyoming, Cameron Brown had a solid performance in UNLV’s win. Brown averaged 42.8 yards on his five punts, including a long of 71 yards and two that were downed inside the 20."
