UNLV Rebels Land 9 Players On 2025 All-Mountain West Projections
There are a lot of high hopes surrounding the UNLV Rebels football program this season. After coming off back-to-back Mountain West Championship game appearances, adding new head coach Dan Mullen, and having a great offseason in the transfer portal, it makes sense that expectations would be high. The program also saw their first player in 15 years selected in the NFL Draft back in April when the Seattle Seahawks selected wide receiver and special-teams ace Ricky White III in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. So expectations have also been raised of the players. They produced Mountain West superstars last year like White, linebacker Jackson Woodard, quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, safety Johnathan Baldwin, and safety Jalen Catalon.
Recently, Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports predicted his All-Mountain West teams for 2025, and there are plenty of Rebels listed.
First-Team
RB Jai'Den Thomas
LB Marsel McDuffie
You won't get any argument out of us here. We have stated all offseason that these two are the most important Rebels on each side of the ball.
Third-Team
QB Anthony Colandrea
WR Troy Omeire
DL Jalen Lee
S Jaheem Joseph
We take issue with a lot here. Colandrea, we wouldn't put on any of these teams because we are projecting Alex Orji to be the starting quarterback. However, this makes sense if you are projecting Colandrea to win the job. Lee is a nice third-team fit. With that said, Omeire and Joseph should both be bumped up to the second team. Especially if Colandrea is the starting quarterback being that he's the more proven passer. Mullen's offense will produce studs.
Fourth Team
WR JoJo Earle
OL Malik McGowan
EDGE Chief Borders
CB Aamaris Brown
Again, some of these guys are too low. Borders we'd bump up as far as the second team. He's in line for a big year as the team's top pass rusher. Earle, we'd move up to the third team as well. McGowan is good where he's listed for now, but Brown we might not have on the team. While he could make the list, it's Denver Harris who we project to be the breakout cornerback on this team. So if Brown is on the fourth team, Harris would have to be on the third for us.