UNLV Rebels LB Coach Bam Amina Describes Dan Mullen's Offense As "Explosiveness"
The UNLV Rebels football team made a lot of changes with their coaching staff this season. The big one was obviously bringing in new head coach Dan Mullen to replace Barry Odom, who left to take the Purdue Boilermakers job. When Mullen took over, he brought in a lot of his own staff. However, former Rebels linebacker Bam Amina was already on the staff as a graduate assistant and Mullen kept him on board and promoted him. Amina is now the linebackers coach at UNLV under Mullen. Recently, Amina spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about a number of topics in regard to this year's team.
Amina On The Linebackers
"I love how they come out with the right mindset. Every day, I tell them we set the standard and have to keep the standard. After going through the spring and now watching them grow, I’m very glad to see where they’re at. We still have room to improve but I’m glad to see where they’re at as far as effort."
On Getting The Opportunity To Be A Coach At Such A Young Age
"It’s a blessing. Vegas is a second home for me. To be able to lead this group of young men here in a city that has given so much to me, I just want to give back. I love being here and I love the group I have... I have to thank God. I know sometimes people don’t want to hear that, but if it truly wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today. Really just being around great people. When most guys don’t play anymore, you don’t hear that phone ring. It’s just about being around great people and working hard. Just keep my head down and keep working. I just show up every day and don’t ask many questions and get to work. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I’m going to contribute to that."
On Recruiting
"When coach Mullen took over, he didn’t take over a losing program. We had a foundation built. So when we are out recruiting now or in everything we do, we’re not just trying to rebuild something or be the little guy trying to become a bigger fish. We’re recruiting the best players and doing things at the highest levels possible in everything we do."
On Mullen's Offense
"Explosiveness. Going up against these guys every day — you’re always getting something new. You have weapons on that side of the ball. I can’t tell you how much of an impact it is for us to be able to go up against that offense. We’re going against elite receivers, the running backs room is stacked as well as the quarterbacks. I’m excited to see them out there this season."
