UNLV Rebels Linebacker Marsel McDuffie Is "Extremely Productive"
UNLV Rebels linebacker Marsel McDuffie has garnered a lot of praise and attention this week after having a huge Week 4, in a thrilling win against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. We highlighted him for his outstanding performance here at UNLV Rebels On SI, for a performance that saw him lead the team with 10 tackles, make a crucial fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter, and seal the game with an interception.
On the season, he now has 29 tackles (15 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions. He came into the season with a ton of hype, being considered as a potential Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Up to this point in the young season, he has more than lived up to his lofty expectations and has done an admirable job of fulfilling the impossible task of replacing the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker Jackson Woodard.
However, we aren't the ones who have been highlighting McDuffie this week. Mountain West Connection also mentioned him recently, naming him their "Most Mountain West Player" at UNLV.
Mountain West Connection On UNLV Rebels Linebacker Marsel McDuffie
"Everyone remembers Jackson Woodard leading the Rebels’ defense over the last two seasons, but few know that fellow linebacker Marsel McDuffie was also extremely productive. After appearing in 10 games in 2022, he broke out in 2023, compiling 89 tackles as a starter. However, injuries limited McDuffie last season, although he still produced 46 tackles and 8 tackles for loss in 9 games. He has stayed with the new coaching staff and figures to remain one of the most productive players on the UNLV defense going forward."
We completely agree with their take on McDuffie; we only expect him to continue to get better as the season goes on. He's both a productive captain on the field and a team leader off of the field. We also imagine that there weren't a ton of options for the "Most Mountain West Player" on UNLV, being that the vast majority of the team just came to the school this offseason through the transfer portal. Nevertheless, he definitely fits the bill, and their take on him is spot on.
