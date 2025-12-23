UNLV Rebels Linebacker Marsel McDuffie: "It Means Everything"

With the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas against the Ohio Bobcats ready to kick off tonight, UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen did one last press conference before the big game. He talked about another of topics including the game, his team, and what this means for the program. Senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie also reflected on what this game means and on his time with the program.

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

“You turn on the TV and the discussion on our game is going to be, ‘Wow, these are two big-time football teams,’ ” Mullen said. “Great programs that have won a lot over the last couple years that are full of young men who enjoy playing football, enjoy being a college football player and the experience of what that’s all about.

You see basically the entire roster of both teams playing because they love to play football. They love the game and that’s what it’s really all about.”

Mullen On The Rebels Wanting To Win This Game

“Everyone wants to play. The biggest thing is just getting this last win in the last game of the season. My biggest takeaway this week is just all the guys want to play and want to get a win.”

Mullen On What This Season Says About The UNLV Football Program

“I think it says a lot about the team and I think it says a lot about the program, the type of players who come to UNLV. I think it’s one of the things I want to make sure that we do in our approach to recruiting in today’s world.

No. 1 is, ‘Do you love playing football?’ There’s a lot of reasons guys go play football today. But No. 1 in our program, we want guys who love playing the game and who love what it’s all about. If we can get a program full of guys like that, we’re going to be really successful.”

Mullen On Using New Plays In The Frisco Bowl

“I do think we’ll see things we haven’t seen because you can’t take plays into the offseason. You can’t take them with you. So, you may as well let it all roll and go out there for the bowl game.”

UNLV Linebacker Marsel McDuffie On What Making A Third Straight Bowl Game Means

“It means everything. I came as a true freshman and during the 2-10 season, I just saw how demoralized guys were. They cared about everything but ball. I was just like, ‘Man, this is not what I’m used to.’

Now to be in my fifth year and to see the complete transformation of the program to be expected to win 10 games, to be expected to go to a bowl game and play for championships year after year after year. It’s a great feeling and I’m so glad I was able to be a part of that process and excited to see what the future holds and I know it will be in great hands with Coach Mullen and (Colandrea).”



More UNLV Rebels On SI News