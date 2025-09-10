UNLV Rebels Listed In "Others Receiving Votes" In AP Poll
The UNLV Rebels enter their bye week with a 3 - 0 record, coming off a massive win against a Power 4 opponent. They knocked off their Big 10 foes, the UCLA Bruins, in Week 2 by a score of 30 - 23. Their early-season success has earned them some respect around the college football world. Not only are they sitting at the top of just about every power rankings, but much more importantly, they are getting respect in the AP Poll.
The Rebels are once again listed as "others receiving votes" in this week's updated AP Poll. After beating UCLA, they now have five points up from four from the previous week. This leaves them sandwiched between Baylor and Pittsburgh in the extended rankings. UNLV lands at No. 38. As they continue to win games, they should continue to climb in the rankings.
Their next chance to make a big jump in the rankings potentially comes on October 18, when they go on the road to take on the Boise State Broncos. Assuming they head into that game undefeated, winning in Boise would be a huge win that would give them a nice jolt in the AP Poll. Those are the kind of wins that the Rebels haven't yet been able to secure but the ones that they will need to start winning if they want to be taken seriously as a potential College Football Playoff contender.
It will be interesting to see how the bye week impacts their votes in the AP Poll. All they can do is sit back and watch and hope the things they need to fall into place around them fall into place. When they return to action on Saturday, September 20, they will be on the road taking on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. The following week, they kick off their Mountain West Conference schedule against the Wyoming Cowboys on the road on October 4.
Other notable games on their remaining schedule include a matchup on the road against the Colorado State Rams on November 8, and they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on November 21. Both games could have a significant impact on not only the AP Poll rankings, but they could also help determine which teams end up playing in the Mountain West Conference Championship game. The Rebels will have to get over the hump and win the conference if they want a shot at the CFP.
