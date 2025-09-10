UNLV Rebels Matchup: A Breakdown Of Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
The UNLV Rebels have a bye week in Week 3, thanks to a scheduling conflict at their home field of Allegiant Stadium with the Canelo Alvarez vs Bud Crawford boxing match being held there this Saturday night, September 13. Because the Rebels agreed to accommodate the superfight, their game against the Idaho State Bengals was held in Week 0. UNLV escaped that game with a win. So this week, they will prepare for their Week 4 matchup with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, who are also on a bye this week. Let's take a look at their top performers so far this season.
Quarterback Dequan Finn
Finn has been both the RedHawks' top passer and rusher this season. However, it hasn't been pretty. In two games, he has thrown for 334 yards, no TDs, and three interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown. The former Toledo Rocket transferred to the Baylor Bears in 2024 and to Miami (Ohio) for the 2025 season. It's been a rough start for him in his seventh college season, and things might not get better against UNLV. Aamaris Brown has been a terror for opposing quarterbacks this season.
Wide Receiver Keith Reynolds
Reynolds has been Finn's top pass-catcher so far this season. He has caught seven passes for 120 yards through the team's first two games. Outside of Finn, he's the only player on the offense who has done much of anything. Their rushing attack has been nonexistent, and their passing attack hasn't been all that much better. The Rebels will look to keep this offense suppressed for at least one more game.
Linebacker Adam Trick
Trick has been the playmaker for the RedHawks so far, getting pressure on the quarterback. He has two sacks through two games and has made 12 tackles (eight solo). In coverage, he's also knocked down one pass. The Rebels' offensive line will have to make sure they keep him away from quarterback Anthony Colandrea.
Defensive Back Eli Blakey
The defensive back leads Miami (Ohio) with 18 tackles this season; his 10 solo tackles are also leading the team. He also has one pass defense in coverage. The RedHawks will need him to play well against a group of pass-catchers that showed that they are more than just a one-man show in Week 2.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News