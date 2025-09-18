UNLV Rebels: Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Breakdown
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to host the UNLV Rebels this weekend on their home field. Miami (Ohio) has started their season off at 0 - 2, but in fairness to them, they have played two Power 4 teams in Wisconsin and Rutgers. We have spoken a lot about the Rebels and what they have to do leading up to this game; however, we haven't yet done a deep dive into the RedHawks and their players.
They have struggled mightily on offense this season, averaging just 8.5 points per game, and their defense is allowing 31 points per game. For obvious reasons, that is not a winning combination. They will have to turn things around quickly and get things going on both sides of the ball if they are going to have any hope of even competing with the Rebels, let alone to beat them. These are the key players who need to step up for the RedHawks.
Quarterback Dequan Finn
Finn joined the team this offseason through the transfer portal from the Baylor Bears. He is not only the RedHawks' leading passer, but also their leading rusher as well. While that sounds like he's been a star, the issue is that he has thrown three interceptions and zero touchdowns so far this season, with just 334 yards. That is not good enough to compete with anyone, let alone the top team in the Mountain West Conference.
On the ground, he has rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Those aren't spectacular numbers, but they do show his mobility and potential upside as a rusher. Still, he's going to have to do some damage with his arm to get this offense going.
Wide Receiver Keith Reynolds
Reynolds is coming off a big game against Rutgers. He caught seven passes for 120 yards, including a 69-yard catch and run. This is the man that the Rebels will need to focus on stopping. The speedy receiver has big-play ability and can be a game-changer if he's not contained. We don't know how consistent the sophomore wideout will be, but he can change a game with one play.
The Defense
The Miami (Ohio) defense hasn't been particularly good so far this season. They have been particularly bad against the run and are allowing 387 yards per game, along with the 31 points per game that they have allowed.
However, they have been able to get at the passer a bit, sacking the opposing quarterbacks six times. Linebacker Adam Trick has generated two of those sacks to lead the team. Defensive back Eli Blakey leads the team with 18 tackles (10 solo), and defensive back Silas Walters has the team's lone interception, which is the only turnover the team has created. If the Rebels offensive line can hold up and protect the quarterback, it could be a long day for this unit.
