UNLV Rebels @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks: Preview and Predictions
Game day is tomorrow! That means it's time for us here at UNLV Rebels On SI to make our final prediction for the game between the UNLV Rebels and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. The game will take place on Saturday, September 20, at 12:00 PM EST at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. Both teams will be well rested coming off a bye week. The Rebels enter this game at 3 - 0, coming off a win against the UCLA Bruins, and the RedHawks are 0 - 2, most recently losing to Rutgers.
UNLV will look to continue rolling through opponents with their high-powered offense after scoring over 30 points in all three of their games this season, while the RedHawks will somehow try to keep up with them, despite only averaging 8.5 points per game in their first two games. Both of these defenses have had moments where they have impressed, but have also struggled mightily at times and have lacked consistency.
UNLV Rebels Preview
After losing situational quarterback Alex Orji for the season with a hamstring injury against UCLA, Anthony Colandrea will now be asked to do even more. Based on what we've seen so far this season, that shouldn't be an issue. The former Virginia Cavalier has been incredible through three games, throwing for 647 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, and rushing for an additional 175 yards and a TD. While he's not quite as electric on the ground as Orji, he can certainly get the job done.
His top target has been wide receiver Jaden Bradley with 13 receptions for 262 yards and a TD. However, after averaging 128 yards in the first two games, he'll look to bounce back from a six-yard performance against UCLA.
Running Back Jai'Den Thomas is probably the most talented offensive weapon in the Mountain West Conference. He's averaging 8.5 yards per carry this season, carrying the ball 32 times for 273 yards for four TDs. While it would be nice to see him given a larger workload, we know he will make the most of the opportunities he's given.
The Rebels' defense has been inconsistent, but they have improved in each game. While they have struggled to stop teams at times, huge plays at key moments have helped propel the team to victory. Defensive back Aamaris Brown has been their breakout star, but linebacker Marsel McDuffie, safety Jaheem Joseph, and safety Jake Pope have also been key contributors.
Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Preview
The RedHawks are led by quarterback Dequan Finn, who is leading the team in both passing and rushing; however, he has yet to throw a passing TD and has only rushed for one TD. With the team only scoring 17 points so far this season, that does make sense, though. His top target seems to be sophomore Keith Reynolds, who caught seven passes for 120 yards in their last game against Rutgers. He's a speedy wideout with big-play ability.
Their defense looked solid against Wisconsin, allowing just 17 points to the Badgers, but in Week 2, Rutgers dropped 45 points on them and put up 421 yards of total offense. The jury is still out on who they really are.
Prediction
UNLV Rebels Win 31 - 13
