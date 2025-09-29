UNLV Rebels Offensive Coordinator Corey Dennis Praises Quarterback Anthony Colandrea
This season, offensive coordinator Corey Dennis and quarterback Anthony Colandrea have been a perfect fit for the UNLV Rebels. Their offense has been outstanding, and it's much in part due to the chemistry between their coordinator and quarterback. Dennis recently spoke about Colandrea and how he is growing in his offensive system.
UNLV Rebels Offensive Coordinator Corey Dennis On His Growing Comfort Levels With Quarterback Anthony Colandrea
“Every day, every practice, every week, he gets a little better and I start to feel more comfortable with him and he starts to feel more comfortable with the offense,” Dennis said.
Dennis On The Injury To QB Alex Orji
“Obviously, there was a goal to play both and there was a role to play both. We don’t have Alex now, which is a huge loss. But we have other guys in the room that can do a lot of things.”
Dennis On Colandrea Utilizing All Of His Weapons
“An unbelievable player. He’s so dynamic. He definitely makes my life easier. I didn’t realize (eight) players have caught touchdowns. It’s a testament of (Colandrea) saying, ‘Hey, if my first read isn’t there, I’ll work through my progression and be able to find different guys instead of just locking in on one.’ ”
Dennis On Taking What The Defense Gives Him
“He knows we’re going to take our shots but if it’s not there, check it down. If there is a certain coverage, attack it. But if the coverage isn’t there, you better be able to manage things. He does a really good job with that.”
Dennis On Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Changing Their Coverage On The Final Drive
“They had their reasons for doing what they did but it goes back to Day 1 — you don’t have to force things until they give you an opportunity to attack. We saw something there and had a play where we were able to take a shot.”
Dennis On Understanding When To Hand It Off And When To Take Shots Downfield
“Would you rather throw it 50 yards down the field and let the defense run back or check it down to (Thomas). (Colandrea) understands that Jet is an unbelievable player.”
Dennis On Colandrea Improving With More Reps
“The more he learns, the more we can open things up a little bit. He understands protection checks, he changes routes, he understands leverage of a defense and how he wants to attack it.
How do you become a better quarterback? Reps. More and more reps. I’ve been so proud of him through four weeks.”
