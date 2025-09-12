UNLV Rebels: Offensive Spotlight Featuring Anthony Colandrea, Jai'Den Thomas And More
The UNLV Rebels have gotten off to a hot start at 3 - 0. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. They have scored at least 30 points in three games they have played so far this season. It's been tough to stop them; whether they are running the ball or throwing the ball, it just hasn't mattered. With no game this weekend due to their bye week caused by the scheduling conflict with the Canelo Alvarez and Bud Crawford boxing match, we have decided to take a look back and highlight the top offensive players so far this season.
Quarterback Anthony Colandrea
The transfer quarterback from the Virginia Cavaliers has been the star of the offense so far. He will have to be even better moving forward because the team lost backup quarterback Alex Orji for the season due to a hamstring injury in Week 2. Orji had been being used situationally, mostly as a runner prior to the injury. While it's a tough loss, it's also an opportunity for Colandrea to step up and be a true superstar. Through three games, he has thrown for 647 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception, while completing 75.4% of his passes. He has also added 175 yards and a TD on the ground. If he plays like this all season, he will be named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Running Back Jai'Den Thomas
Thomas was a favorite to win the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year award to start the season. While he's been great, he has also seen his utilization being limited. Thomas has been incredible, rushing for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 8.5 yards per carry, but he's only carried the ball 32 times through three games. He's also caught five passes for 19 yards. In Week 0, he was the best player in the country, rushing for 147 yards and three TDs on just 10 carries and adding 16 more yards through the air. This team wouldn't be undefeated if it were not for that performance.
Wide Receiver Jaden Bradley
Before being held to just one catch for six yards in Week 2 against the UCLA Bruins, he had been dominating in the team's first two games. In those two games, he caught 12 passes for 256 yards and a TD. We are chalking that subpar third game up to tough coverage from the Bruins. He should bounce back when the team returns next week to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.
