UNLV Rebels On SI Official Frisco Bowl Prediction For UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats

The UNLV Rebels are set to play in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas against the Ohio Bobcats tonight, Tuesday, December 23. The time has come for us to make our official UNLV Rebels On SI Prediction for this game. This is going to be a hard-fought game between two tough teams, and this one could go either way. Let's start by breaking down both of these teams' situations.

UNLV Rebels Outlook

The Rebels are led by head coach Dan Mullen, who is in his first year with the program. One of his first big decisions as the head coach in Las Vegas was to bring in Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea through the transfer portal to compete to run his offense. That was one of the best decisions he could have made. Colandrea went on to have a monster season and won the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He also helped lead them to a third consecutive Mountain West Championship Game and a third straight bowl appearance.

UNLV also has impressive weapons, with the two biggest standouts being running back Jai'Den Thomas and wide receiver Jaden Bradley. Thomas was named First Team All-Mountain West, and Bradley led the team in just about every major receiving category. The offensive line also improved over the course of the season and is now one of the better lines in the conference.

Their defense has certainly had their issues, but they also were much improved late in the season. They also had a tendency to make huge plays in the biggest moments. How their defense plays in this game could determine the winner.

Ohio Bobcats Outlook

The Bobcats are a good team with a lot of uncertainty. They lost their head coach, Brian Smith, earlier this month after he was put on leave and eventually fired for alleged inappropriate behavior. It remains to be seen if this team will rally or fall apart, which makes them a bit of a wild card. If they are going to win this game, it will be on the back of their rushing attack. It is their best matchup against the Rebels in this game. It will be very interesting to see how this team looks in this game after everything they've dealt with this month.

Prediction

UNLV Rebels Win: 34 - 27

